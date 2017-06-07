June 5, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Joanne Sharpe

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It's harder to teach adults than kids. They have this fear as adults that it won't be perfect. My big thing is to embrace that imperfection...I think the structure of more traditional quilting things is good discipline for me to learn, but I also want to offer adults to just play and be free."

eddy_moorehr_sm.jpg

Guest: Ed Moore

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "There are clearly 10 distinctive designs features that Koala has, but I'll point to the one that's proven to be the most important, and that relates to having the Studio built in the right height for the individual, so that they can use it comfortably both while sitting and standing. A lot of what we do in sewing is more easily done standing. Building the furniture so that it can adjust to the individual was extremely important."

suzi_parron_nov_2016.jpg

Guest: Suzi Parron

Topics: barn quilts