June 5, 2017 Podcast
Joanne Sharpe, Ed Moore, and Suzi Parron chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Joanne Sharpe
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "It's harder to teach adults than kids. They have this fear as adults that it won't be perfect. My big thing is to embrace that imperfection...I think the structure of more traditional quilting things is good discipline for me to learn, but I also want to offer adults to just play and be free."
Guest: Ed Moore
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "There are clearly 10 distinctive designs features that Koala has, but I'll point to the one that's proven to be the most important, and that relates to having the Studio built in the right height for the individual, so that they can use it comfortably both while sitting and standing. A lot of what we do in sewing is more easily done standing. Building the furniture so that it can adjust to the individual was extremely important."
Guest: Suzi Parron
Topics: barn quilts
She says: "Looking for barn quilts is like a treasure hunt. And there are these wonderful maps you can get every time you go to a new county -- they either hand them out or you can download them online. And people just love travelling and taking photos. I don't think as many people stop and talk to the farmers, but people love taking photos."