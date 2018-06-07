June 4, 2018 Podcast
Christine Weld, Penni Domikis, Meghan Buchanan, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Christine Weld
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "To be honest, I've never met a pattern I haven't changed. Even my very first quilt class, I added some blocks and I changed that border around. All that tinkering led me to take it a step further and design my own quilts, since I was already playing around with what I was given."
Guest: Penni Domikis
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "It's so much easier to match 15 different blues than to find the one right blue. I think that's the best part about scrap quilting. It's always fun when I teach classes to show my students when auditioning fabrics that you can use so many different fabrics that you never would've expected to put in the same quilt."
Guest: Meghan Buchanan
Topics: color
She says: "I've always loved playing with color and when I look at balancing color, I like to play with movement and depth. What is cool about playing with depth is that you can take your one inspiration color or fabric, then pick a couple of colors within that to help support the inspiration. Then you add the depth by taking those supplemental colors and doing a gradient."
Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes
Topics: quilting books
She says: "I have the good fortune of getting all my mom's quilt books. When I open her books, I feel really connected to her, especially one of her books, The Romance of the Patchwork Quilt in America. I have her copy and inside in her handwriting are little notes that she tucked into pages, passages that she liked or quilt projects."