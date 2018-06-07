June 4, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Christine Weld

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "To be honest, I've never met a pattern I haven't changed. Even my very first quilt class, I added some blocks and I changed that border around. All that tinkering led me to take it a step further and design my own quilts, since I was already playing around with what I was given."

penni_domikis.jpg

Guest: Penni Domikis

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "It's so much easier to match 15 different blues than to find the one right blue. I think that's the best part about scrap quilting. It's always fun when I teach classes to show my students when auditioning fabrics that you can use so many different fabrics that you never would've expected to put in the same quilt."

meghan_buchanan_stuido_quilts-25_1.jpg

Guest: Meghan Buchanan

Topics: color

She says: "I've always loved playing with color and when I look at balancing color, I like to play with movement and depth. What is cool about playing with depth is that you can take your one inspiration color or fabric, then pick a couple of colors within that to help support the inspiration. Then you add the depth by taking those supplemental colors and doing a gradient."

roseann_from_mag.jpg

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: quilting books