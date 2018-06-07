June 4, 2018 Podcast

Christine Weld, Penni Domikis, Meghan Buchanan, and Roseann Meehan Kermes chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

June 07, 2018
Guest: Christine Weld

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "To be honest, I've never met a pattern I haven't changed. Even my very first quilt class, I added some blocks and I changed that border around. All that tinkering led me to take it a step further and design my own quilts, since I was already playing around with what I was given."

Visit thequarterinch.blogspot.com.

Guest: Penni Domikis

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "It's so much easier to match 15 different blues than to find the one right blue. I think that's the best part about scrap quilting. It's always fun when I teach classes to show my students when auditioning fabrics that you can use so many different fabrics that you never would've expected to put in the same quilt."

Visit cabininthewoodsquilters.com.

Guest: Meghan Buchanan

Topics: color

She says: "I've always loved playing with color and when I look at balancing color, I like to play with movement and depth. What is cool about playing with depth is that you can take your one inspiration color or fabric, then pick a couple of colors within that to help support the inspiration. Then you add the depth by taking those supplemental colors and doing a gradient."

Visit thencamejune.com.

Guest: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Topics: quilting books

She says: "I have the good fortune of getting all my mom's quilt books. When I open her books, I feel really connected to her, especially one of her books, The Romance of the Patchwork Quilt in America. I have her copy and inside in her handwriting are little notes that she tucked into pages, passages that she liked or quilt projects."

Visit www.rosebuds-cottage.com.

