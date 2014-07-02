June 30, 2014 Podcast
Jenny Doan, Kate Colleran, and Nancy Mahoney chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jenny Doan of Missouri Star Quilt Co.
Topics: ironing tips, precut fabrics
She says: "There are some crazy, crazy ironing people out there. I always tell them that the bottom line is we want to have a nice, flat quilt top. I try to always iron toward the dark side. If you iron to the dark side then almost always your seams are going to nest up."
Guest: Kate Colleran of Seams Like a Dream Quilt Designs
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "Don't overmatch. Don't you find sometimes that you throw all these fabrics together and they look beautiful together but the quilt just is just 'eh'? And that's because everything blends so well that you don't see the design. The color tools are perfect. Because maybe sometimes what you need to do is you put a bunch of fabric together and use your color tool to find that complementary color that just adds that little bit of sparkle and makes everything else just perk up and stand out."
Guest: Nancy Mahoney
Topics: sampler quilts
She says: "It's sashing that really ties everything together, because you're normally going to use one fabric for the sashing and that's going to give continuity to the blocks, which could be made from a lot of different fabrics."