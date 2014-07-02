June 30, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Jenny Doan of Missouri Star Quilt Co.

Topics: ironing tips, precut fabrics

She says: "There are some crazy, crazy ironing people out there. I always tell them that the bottom line is we want to have a nice, flat quilt top. I try to always iron toward the dark side. If you iron to the dark side then almost always your seams are going to nest up."

kate_colleran.jpg

Guest: Kate Colleran of Seams Like a Dream Quilt Designs

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "Don't overmatch. Don't you find sometimes that you throw all these fabrics together and they look beautiful together but the quilt just is just 'eh'? And that's because everything blends so well that you don't see the design. The color tools are perfect. Because maybe sometimes what you need to do is you put a bunch of fabric together and use your color tool to find that complementary color that just adds that little bit of sparkle and makes everything else just perk up and stand out."

nancy_mahoney_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: sampler quilts