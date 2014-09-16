June 3, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Rebecca Ringquist, Maureen Cracknell, and Tula Pink on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Rebecca Ringquist
Topics: embroidery tips
She says: "I love the technique for couching of all the embroidery stitches because it's so three-dimensional, and it's one of those stitches that looks more complicated than it is. Couching is just an embroidery stitch that uses two needles that are threaded with the same or usually a different color."
Guest: Maureen Cracknell
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I was online looking for yarn, and I discovered all these wonderful, gorgeous designer fabrics that I knew nothing about. I found these online shops and I was just blown away by the fabric, and I had to get some, and I had to start sewing, and so I did. And now that's all I do every single day."
Guest: Tula Pink
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "As much as many of the blocks are incredibly traditional the area that I live in is this 'in-between' space. Traditional blocks are what brought me to quilting, and then that pushed through my own personal filter comes out looking modern, when really its roots are very traditional."