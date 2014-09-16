June 3, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Rebecca Ringquist

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "I love the technique for couching of all the embroidery stitches because it's so three-dimensional, and it's one of those stitches that looks more complicated than it is. Couching is just an embroidery stitch that uses two needles that are threaded with the same or usually a different color."

Guest: Maureen Cracknell

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I was online looking for yarn, and I discovered all these wonderful, gorgeous designer fabrics that I knew nothing about. I found these online shops and I was just blown away by the fabric, and I had to get some, and I had to start sewing, and so I did. And now that's all I do every single day."

Guest: Tula Pink

Topics: quilting inspiration