June 29, 2015 Podcast
Listen to the the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
In this week's podcast, the editors give details about the One Million Pillowcase Challenge and share touching stories about people whose lives have been touched by this program. They also announce a special 24-hour sewing event for charity that all our listeners are invited to join in September!
The editors also answer reader's questions from Facebook. They have a fun discussion about scrappy fabrics, 1/4" seams, adding borders, and more!
