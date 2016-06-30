June 27, 2016 Podcast

She says: "A few years ago my grandmother gave me this family quilt that was in terrible, terrible shape. And she said, I'm just going to give you this. No one else in the family is going to want it. And I looked at it and I was really intrigued by the pattern. Of course, it was made in the early 1930's without all the modern techniques that we have and rulers. And in some places it was a little difficult to see what the quilt maker was trying to do, but I took the quilt and I studied it, and finally I found the design in the Barbara Brackman Encyclopedia. I got the exact layout of the blocks, even though it was really hard to tell just from looking at the quilt. And I remade it with much larger blocks and using more modern fabrics. It's probably one of my favorite quilts ever just because my great-great grandmother made the same quilt, but she hand-pieced it."