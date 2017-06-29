June 26, 2017 Podcast

Alex Anderson and Jenny Lister of the Victoria & Albert Museum chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

June 29, 2017
Guest: Alex Anderson

Topics: ironing tips

She says: "I think one of the biggest things is to pay attention to your pressing because that can make or break it right there."

Visit alexandersonquilts.com.

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: quilt museums

She says: "Many of the [quilt museums] do really have some sort of classes going on or a talk-maybe it's not a class but it's a talk. There will be things that you can experience that go beyond just looking at the quilts hanging in the museum."

Visit blog.patsloan.com.

Guest: Jenny Lister of the Victoria & Albert Museum

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "There is something about the way William Morris combines his interest in medieval design and cultures of the past, like India, somehow he manages to bring them together in this kind of inherent whole."

Visit vam.ac.uk.

