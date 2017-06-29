June 26, 2017 Podcast
Alex Anderson and Jenny Lister of the Victoria & Albert Museum chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Alex Anderson
Topics: ironing tips
She says: "I think one of the biggest things is to pay attention to your pressing because that can make or break it right there."
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: quilt museums
She says: "Many of the [quilt museums] do really have some sort of classes going on or a talk-maybe it's not a class but it's a talk. There will be things that you can experience that go beyond just looking at the quilts hanging in the museum."
Guest: Jenny Lister of the Victoria & Albert Museum
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "There is something about the way William Morris combines his interest in medieval design and cultures of the past, like India, somehow he manages to bring them together in this kind of inherent whole."