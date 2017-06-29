June 26, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Alex Anderson

Topics: ironing tips

She says: "I think one of the biggest things is to pay attention to your pressing because that can make or break it right there."

0_pat_sloan_in_front_of_quiltsm.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: quilt museums

She says: "Many of the [quilt museums] do really have some sort of classes going on or a talk-maybe it's not a class but it's a talk. There will be things that you can experience that go beyond just looking at the quilts hanging in the museum."

va-museum-1024x639.jpg

Guest: Jenny Lister of the Victoria & Albert Museum

Topics: quilting inspiration