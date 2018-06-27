June 25, 2018 Podcast
Wendy Sheppard, Melanie Ham, and Shari Butler chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Wendy Sheppard
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "For those who have done the basics of free motion quilting, one thing I really encourage quilters to try is to actually use color threads instead of the tone-on-tones all the time. There are so many beautiful and exciting colors out there, and that's what actually got me started to try to add colors to my quilting."
Guest: Melanie Ham
Topics: teaching quilting
She says: "I always tell people to shop locally if they can, so they can see the fabric with their own eyes, they can touch it, and they can put it next to other things. It think that's really, really helpful for beginners instead of buying fabric online. Finding a focal fabric or just something that you love and just going from there, especially if you can do it in person, is so helpful to get started."
Guest: Shari Butler
Topics: binding tips
She says: "Usually when I'm working on a project, I'll already know what my binding is (sometimes you want to do scrappy, so I'll wait for that). Most of the time, I'll have my binding ready to go for once I'm done with my project. That's the last thing you want to do is prepare binding -- it can be so tedious, and you just want to be done with the project and happy with it."