June 25, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Wendy Sheppard

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "For those who have done the basics of free motion quilting, one thing I really encourage quilters to try is to actually use color threads instead of the tone-on-tones all the time. There are so many beautiful and exciting colors out there, and that's what actually got me started to try to add colors to my quilting."

melanie_ham_headshot2017.jpg

Guest: Melanie Ham

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "I always tell people to shop locally if they can, so they can see the fabric with their own eyes, they can touch it, and they can put it next to other things. It think that's really, really helpful for beginners instead of buying fabric online. Finding a focal fabric or just something that you love and just going from there, especially if you can do it in person, is so helpful to get started."

shari_butler_profile.jpg

Guest: Shari Butler

Topics: binding tips