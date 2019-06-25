June 24, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Guest: Erin Sampson

She says: "One of the programs we're really excited about this year is our Thread Matters blog series with our new education team, the Aurifilosophers. It's a monthly series that delves into thread from an educational perspective, and really tries to help people understand what the different types of thread weights are really great for, and we share tips."

Guest: Jennifer Keltner

She says: "We have a series of hardcover books that we've been publishing for the last four years. And they range from Stitches to Savor by Sue Spargo to Minick and Simpson's Blue & White to American Quilt Treasures that features quilts from the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska. I really think of these as inspiration and eye candy. If you don't always have time to sit at your sewing machine and quilt, but you want to absorb beautiful images and just think about all the possibilities of things you could make, or just dreaming about quilt, these are the books for you."

Guest: Linda Pacini

She says: "I work with one of the smartest guys who knows machines. His name is Doug Thompson. A couple of years ago we started doing videos called 'From the Work Bench with Doug'. What's cool about it is that he really understands what customers need to know about their machines. And so they're little short videos on YouTube, and if nothing else, it's very entertaining to watch, because Doug's a great guy."

Guest: David Lochner

She says: "Working with artists everyday is a joy because I learn so much from them, and their perspective on the world is so very different. It has enriched my life in a way I never would have imagined.