June 24, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Joyce Becker

Topics: art quilts

She says: "I can't even draw a stick figure. You don't have to be able to draw. It's just how you create the scenes with the incredible fabrics we have and your scissors. That's all there is to it basically."

leah_day.jpg

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Contrast is your friend. Pick one color-I like white-and stitch it on everything, and don't be afraid of the contrast. Sometimes being able to see what you're doing will make you a lot more conscious of what you are doing, and you'll be able to learn and get more control over your quilting."

kim_d_photo2.jpg

Guest: Kim Diehl

Topics: applique tips