June 24, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Joyce Becker, Leah Day, and Kim Diehl on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Joyce Becker
Topics: art quilts
She says: "I can't even draw a stick figure. You don't have to be able to draw. It's just how you create the scenes with the incredible fabrics we have and your scissors. That's all there is to it basically."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Contrast is your friend. Pick one color-I like white-and stitch it on everything, and don't be afraid of the contrast. Sometimes being able to see what you're doing will make you a lot more conscious of what you are doing, and you'll be able to learn and get more control over your quilting."
Guest: Kim Diehl
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I use a sparing amount of glue stick on that dull paper side, anchor it shiny side up, then I take the iron, and you can press that seam allowance over onto the waxy side, and then you stitch it down with a really tiny little zigzag stitch. It perforates that paper edge, and it lets you just peel it right out. Nothing comes out reversed or backwards. It's much quicker than needle turn, but it looks like needle turn."