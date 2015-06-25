June 22, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Caron Mosey

Topics: hand quilting

She says: "The starting item I think everyone needs to have is a thimble. I know a lot of quilters don't use thimbles, but if you are going to hand quilt I really think you owe it to yourself to get a good thimble. And by good, I don't mean it has to be expensive, because there are a lot of inexpensive thimbles I find that are very comfortable."

Guest: Vanessa Christenson

Topics: color

She says: "Before I was a fabric designer, most of my quilts focused on one to four colors. I generally like to focus on smaller amounts of colors in my quilts because I think each color individually is beautiful all on its own...Each color individually has its own story. And a lot of the time, I don't think people understand what draws them to certain colors."

Guest: Mandy Leins

Topics: machine quilting