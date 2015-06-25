June 22, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Caron Mosey, Vanessa Christenson, and Mandy Leins on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Caron Mosey
Topics: hand quilting
She says: "The starting item I think everyone needs to have is a thimble. I know a lot of quilters don't use thimbles, but if you are going to hand quilt I really think you owe it to yourself to get a good thimble. And by good, I don't mean it has to be expensive, because there are a lot of inexpensive thimbles I find that are very comfortable."
Guest: Vanessa Christenson
Topics: color
She says: "Before I was a fabric designer, most of my quilts focused on one to four colors. I generally like to focus on smaller amounts of colors in my quilts because I think each color individually is beautiful all on its own...Each color individually has its own story. And a lot of the time, I don't think people understand what draws them to certain colors."
Guest: Mandy Leins
Topics: machine quilting
She says: "I look at what kind of blocks I have. Do they work together? Are they separated by sashing? Sashing kind of is the beginning for me. If it has sashing, then it's little individual things that are set apart. But if the blocks work kind of more as a whole, then I start thinking about pulling out some of the designs possibly from the fabric or from the blocks themselves, and incorporating them so that they're going to have some kind of harmony with the top."