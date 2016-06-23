June 20, 2016 Podcast
Annabel Wrigley, Amy Smart, and Nicole Young chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Annabel Wrigley of Little Pincushion Studio
Topics: color
She says: "I have that problem as well sometimes where I get really stuck in a color palette. I have been known to buy packets of coffee because the color of the packet of coffee inspires me so much that I know I want to put it away and just look at it! But for me, it's about looking at artwork and I look at how a lot of modern artists put together color palettes." (Listen to the whole segment for more on this topic!)
Guest: Amy Smart of Diary of a Quilter
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "Each manufacturer has a slightly different pinked edge on their precuts. Those pinked edges are good, because it keeps those squares or pieces from fraying before they get to you, but they are tricky at first to navigate around. I've found that just measuring one and just seeing where that pinked edge falls -- whether you're using the peak of the pinked edge as the edge of your fabric or the valley of the pinked edge. So, just finding it and knowing this is where you need to line up your fabric makes a big difference."
Plus, a POP Question: "Do you have any quilting items in your purse?"
Guest: Nicole Young of Lillyella
Topics: paper piecing
She says: "If you really like to do a lot of paper piecing, I recommend investing in a light box or a light table of some sort. I use it religiously to the point where I can't even pin without it anymore. I print the pattern out, and then I lay it in the lightbox and I trace the pattern on the back. So you sort of have these guides that really help you along the way."