June 20, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Annabel Wrigley of Little Pincushion Studio

Topics: color

She says: "I have that problem as well sometimes where I get really stuck in a color palette. I have been known to buy packets of coffee because the color of the packet of coffee inspires me so much that I know I want to put it away and just look at it! But for me, it's about looking at artwork and I look at how a lot of modern artists put together color palettes." (Listen to the whole segment for more on this topic!)

amy_smart_sewing2.jpg

Guest: Amy Smart of Diary of a Quilter

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "Each manufacturer has a slightly different pinked edge on their precuts. Those pinked edges are good, because it keeps those squares or pieces from fraying before they get to you, but they are tricky at first to navigate around. I've found that just measuring one and just seeing where that pinked edge falls -- whether you're using the peak of the pinked edge as the edge of your fabric or the valley of the pinked edge. So, just finding it and knowing this is where you need to line up your fabric makes a big difference."

Plus, a POP Question: "Do you have any quilting items in your purse?"

ncole_young.jpg

Guest: Nicole Young of Lillyella

Topics: paper piecing