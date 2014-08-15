June 2, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Frances Newcombe of Belly Buttons Boutique

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "A lot people think you have to have one style. And that has been the way that this industry is, and I've sort of fought it and said, 'Why can't I be versatile?'"

gail_pan2.jpg

Guest: Gail Pan

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "I like to use the 12 wt Aurifil thread for embroidery and go down to a 8 wt for hand quilting. And go right down to two strands of embroidery floss."

pat_sloan_olfa_1.jpg

Guest: Robin Letourneau of OLFA

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "Our self-healing mats are really great. Your blade actually cuts through the mat and then the mat heals itself. It helps keep your blade sharper for longer, since you have that soft surface that you're cutting into."

thomas_market-booth2.jpg

Guest: Thomas Knauer

Topics: quilting inspiration, quilting books