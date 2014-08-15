June 2, 2014 Podcast

Frances Newcombe, Gail Pan, Robin Letourneau, and Thomas Knauer chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

August 15, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Frances Newcombe of Belly Buttons Boutique

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "A lot people think you have to have one style. And that has been the way that this industry is, and I've sort of fought it and said, 'Why can't I be versatile?'"

Visit bellybuttonsboutique.blogspot.com.

Guest: Gail Pan

Topics: embroidery tips

She says: "I like to use the 12 wt Aurifil thread for embroidery and go down to a 8 wt for hand quilting. And go right down to two strands of embroidery floss."

Visit gailpandesigns.typepad.com.

Guest: Robin Letourneau of OLFA

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "Our self-healing mats are really great. Your blade actually cuts through the mat and then the mat heals itself. It helps keep your blade sharper for longer, since you have that soft surface that you're cutting into."

Visit olfa.com.

Guest: Thomas Knauer

Topics: quilting inspiration, quilting books

He says: "In many ways, I feel like I'm an ultimately traditional quilter, going back to the 19th century where quilt blocks are symbolic translations of religious experiences and the pioneer experience."

Visit thomasknauersews.com.

