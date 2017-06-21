June 19, 2017 Podcast
Erin Schlosser and Kim Niedzwiecki chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Erin Schlosser
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "The way that I learn best is not somebody just sitting and telling me 'well do this step, then this step, then this step,' but kind of the why behind it and the thinking behind it. That's where I start my book. The first few chapters are not projects at all, we're talking about basics of design and then we're talking more about home decor fabric, like here's what works best and why for different situations. It kind of gives readers the background behind why we're doing what we're doing and then that gives them better focus on what fabrics to pick for the rest of the projects."
Guest: Kim Niedzwiecki
Topics: cutting tips
She says: "[To center or fussy-cut a fabric design in a block], go to parchment paper because then you can make an easy template and that will tell you exactly what you need to know. You could also use freezer paper, honestly, because then not only can you just place it over the fussy-cut that interests you, you can also use an iron and adhere it to the fabric with the shiny side down. That way you can cut around that and you know for sure it's going to be 100% perfect."