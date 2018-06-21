June 18, 2018 Podcast
Carolina Asmussen, Andrea Tsang Jackson, and Donna Lynn Thomas chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Carolina Asmussen
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "Quilting is fascinating because of the block variations. By just changing a little bit of the direction of the blocks or changing the color like solids or motif fabrics, it's really something very interesting. There are so many variations -- and if you make a mistake, it's not a mistake. It's a variation."
Guest: Andrea Tsang Jackson
Topics: quilting community
She says: "In quilting, you can get zoomed in on what you're working on that you don't really see the big picture of what you're doing. But community really pulls you out of that. And if you're stuck or afraid to move on, they're really just there to help you along and encourage you, and support you."
Guest: Donna Lynn Thomas
Topics: cutting tips
She says: "When you're cutting tiny shapes, the first thing you need is a really good ruler. You need one that has more lines than your basic large quilt ruler. I like rulers with an 1/8" grid all over with fine lines. and openings at the intersections so you can see to line your fabric up. You're focusing more on accuracy on that scale."