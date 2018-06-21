June 18, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Carolina Asmussen

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Quilting is fascinating because of the block variations. By just changing a little bit of the direction of the blocks or changing the color like solids or motif fabrics, it's really something very interesting. There are so many variations -- and if you make a mistake, it's not a mistake. It's a variation."

andrea_tsang_jackson_oursong.jpg

Guest: Andrea Tsang Jackson

Topics: quilting community

She says: "In quilting, you can get zoomed in on what you're working on that you don't really see the big picture of what you're doing. But community really pulls you out of that. And if you're stuck or afraid to move on, they're really just there to help you along and encourage you, and support you."

donna_lynn_thomas_photo.jpg

Guest: Donna Lynn Thomas

Topics: cutting tips