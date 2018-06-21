June 18, 2018 Podcast

Carolina Asmussen, Andrea Tsang Jackson, and Donna Lynn Thomas chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

June 21, 2018
Guest: Carolina Asmussen

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Quilting is fascinating because of the block variations. By just changing a little bit of the direction of the blocks or changing the color like solids or motif fabrics, it's really something very interesting. There are so many variations -- and if you make a mistake, it's not a mistake. It's a variation."

Visit carolinasmussen.com.

Guest: Andrea Tsang Jackson

Topics: quilting community

She says: "In quilting, you can get zoomed in on what you're working on that you don't really see the big picture of what you're doing. But community really pulls you out of that. And if you're stuck or afraid to move on, they're really just there to help you along and encourage you, and support you."

Visit 3rdstoryworkshop.com.

Guest: Donna Lynn Thomas

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "When you're cutting tiny shapes, the first thing you need is a really good ruler. You need one that has more lines than your basic large quilt ruler. I like rulers with an 1/8" grid all over with fine lines. and openings at the intersections so you can see to line your fabric up. You're focusing more on accuracy on that scale."

Visit donnalynnthomasquilter.com.

