June 17, 2019 Podcast
Jeannie Jenkins, Pam Yamin, Frank Bennett, and Kimberly Jolly chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.
Guest: Jeannie Jenkins
She says: "There was a woman named Sharon Craig that came to our guild and in her lecture she kept saying, 'what if?'. That stood out to me. And it really got me thinking when I viewed a quilt, instead of copying the quilt you say, 'what if I change the layout?' or 'what if I change the colors?' or 'what if I change the scale?'. I want to watch a quilt evolve and get that surprise at the end."
Guest: Pam Yamin
She says: "I was a quilt consultant for a movie a long time ago. It was called Sweet Liberty. Alan Alda was the main character and he played a history professor on Long Island and his partner was Lise Hilboldt. She had a quilting studio and I taught her how to quilt, but that part of the script was on the cutting room floor, so it didn't get included. But I did make a quilt for him, and because he was a history teacher, he wanted a quilt that said, 'Don't Tread on Me' from the Revolutionary War."
Guest: Frank Bennett
He says: "We want every single quilt that everyone owns, regardless of quality, to know that quilting is the story of our lives and the story of how we live as a people. And we want every quilt to be here for people to enjoy, regardless of if it's in the National Quilt Museum or in someone's house."
Guest: Kimberly Jolly
She says: "For our charity quilt, each year we come up with an original free pattern that uses a line of fabric, but we make it go very easy so you can use it from your stash. We provide free patterns on selected days and what we ask is maybe $5 in return for each free pattern, and the donations this year go to Make a Wish. We've raised over $21,500 as of right now. We're super excited!"