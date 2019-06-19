June 17, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Guest: Jeannie Jenkins

She says: "There was a woman named Sharon Craig that came to our guild and in her lecture she kept saying, 'what if?'. That stood out to me. And it really got me thinking when I viewed a quilt, instead of copying the quilt you say, 'what if I change the layout?' or 'what if I change the colors?' or 'what if I change the scale?'. I want to watch a quilt evolve and get that surprise at the end."

pat_yamin.jpeg

Guest: Pam Yamin

She says: "I was a quilt consultant for a movie a long time ago. It was called Sweet Liberty. Alan Alda was the main character and he played a history professor on Long Island and his partner was Lise Hilboldt. She had a quilting studio and I taught her how to quilt, but that part of the script was on the cutting room floor, so it didn't get included. But I did make a quilt for him, and because he was a history teacher, he wanted a quilt that said, 'Don't Tread on Me' from the Revolutionary War."

frank_bennett_25th_anniversary.jpg

Guest: Frank Bennett

He says: "We want every single quilt that everyone owns, regardless of quality, to know that quilting is the story of our lives and the story of how we live as a people. And we want every quilt to be here for people to enjoy, regardless of if it's in the National Quilt Museum or in someone's house."

kimberly_jolly.jpg

Guest: Kimberly Jolly