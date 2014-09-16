June 17, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Annabel Wrigley and Jenny Pedigol on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 16, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Annabel Wrigley of Little Pincushion Studio

Topics: sewing with kids

She says: "If you encourage kids to just do it their own way and just get really comfortable with the machine and the creativity and do what they feel, then you're going to end up with kids that really want to do this for a really long time."

Visit littlepincushionstudio.com.

Guest: Jenny Pedigo of Sew Kind of Wonderful

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I love to combine curves with straight lines. If a quilt has a lot of straight lines I'll always add a curve, and it accentuates the piecing. If the quilt has a lot of curves I do a lot of straight-line quilting to accentuate the curves."

Visit sewkindofwonderful.blogspot.com.

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "Probably 80 percent of the time, I'm going from the drawing-a design-and then finding the fabric to fill it. I paint with the fabric. My drawing and my paint palette are my fabrics, but I will occasionally go the other way. You find that perfect fabric that you just love and then I will have to design an entire quilt so that I can use that one piece of fabric. Normally, the drawings will come first."

Visit patsloan.com.

