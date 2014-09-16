June 17, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Annabel Wrigley of Little Pincushion Studio

Topics: sewing with kids

She says: "If you encourage kids to just do it their own way and just get really comfortable with the machine and the creativity and do what they feel, then you're going to end up with kids that really want to do this for a really long time."

906263_318017964991385_1568337750_o.jpg

Guest: Jenny Pedigo of Sew Kind of Wonderful

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I love to combine curves with straight lines. If a quilt has a lot of straight lines I'll always add a curve, and it accentuates the piecing. If the quilt has a lot of curves I do a lot of straight-line quilting to accentuate the curves."

6a00d8341c976153ef0192ac30bff2970d-800wi.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: designing quilts