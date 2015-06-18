June 15, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Kelsey Boes of Lovely and Enough

Topics: screen printing

She says: "People can definitely make stamps and block print pretty easily at home. And then it's also possible to make your own screens with lightweight fabric and an embroidery hoop. Then you can just cut real stencils out and squeegee the ink across the stencils and through your screen onto whatever you want."

sue_b.jpg

Guest: Sue Bleiweiss

Topics: art quilts

She says: "I never cut anything until I've drawn it out. My entire process is to always start with my sketch book. I always have a rough black-and-white sketch drawing of what I think the quilt is going to look like. And then from there I actually make a full-scale drawing of the piece before I do anything. I do that because it's important for me to have an opportunity to sort of play with the imagery to make sure that the scale is right."

juel_quiltsedit.jpg

Guest: Juel Bagaason

Topics: donating quilts

She says: "Our blocks are 12" and usually to try to speed things up and produce more, we just do a sandwich process. We don't do the normal binding of the quilt. So then right sides together with the batting, leave about a 5" or 6" opening and then just stitch around the edge, and turn them inside out, and then pin and topstitch. We've also figured out a way to use the machine to do a star tacking method and do that about every 3-1/2" or 4" throughout the quilt vs. just hand-tying."

siobhan_story-homepage-image.jpg

Guest: Siobhan Rogers of Bea Spoke Quilts

Topics: teaching quilting