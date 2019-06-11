June 10, 2019 Podcast

Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.

Guest: Heidi Staples

She says: "Everything I do is so personal for me. When you're a writer it all comes from my heart, from your life, from what you have experienced. So my book Patchwork USA is very personal for me, because I really wanted to not just share sewing projects, but I wanted to share this idea of sewing and creativity as a way to relax -- a way to get away and have fun. But I also wanted to share a lot of family memories."

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves

She says: "What's fun about a sew along is that you don't feel alone. You feel like there's a lot of people participating with you. For our sew alongs, my favorite part is when people post photos of what they're doing, because I just love seeing how one pattern is interpreted so differently by everyone who works on it. Even as a professional designer, it's super inspiring when my readers take something I designed and do something really cool with it."

Guest: Linda Hahn