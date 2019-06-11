June 10, 2019 Podcast
Heidi Staples, Jacquelynne Steves, and Linda Hahn chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Listen to the show in the player at the end of this post.
Guest: Heidi Staples
She says: "Everything I do is so personal for me. When you're a writer it all comes from my heart, from your life, from what you have experienced. So my book Patchwork USA is very personal for me, because I really wanted to not just share sewing projects, but I wanted to share this idea of sewing and creativity as a way to relax -- a way to get away and have fun. But I also wanted to share a lot of family memories."
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves
She says: "What's fun about a sew along is that you don't feel alone. You feel like there's a lot of people participating with you. For our sew alongs, my favorite part is when people post photos of what they're doing, because I just love seeing how one pattern is interpreted so differently by everyone who works on it. Even as a professional designer, it's super inspiring when my readers take something I designed and do something really cool with it."
Guest: Linda Hahn
She says: "New York Beauties are such a versatile block. And so many people are just focused on the traditional layout of it. But there's so many things you can do with it. You can encorporate it into other blocks -- we've even gone and create beach crabs, butterflies, spiders, bats, and all kinds of things."