June 10, 2013 Podcast

Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Missie Carpenter, Joan Ford, Amanda Murphy, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 16, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Missie Carpenter of Hallbrook Designs

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I am traditional, but yet I have a twist of primitive or folk art mixed in with that traditional. My favorite quilts are never just one block repeated. It's got a lot of different techniques mixed up together in the same quilt."

Visit hallbrookdesigns.blogspot.com.

Guest: Joan Ford of Hummingbird Highway

Topics: scrappy quilts

She says: "I cut as I need them. I have maybe three or four bins that are full of the three sizes. I'll make a few quilts, and things will look a little thin, and I'll cut some more scraps up. I always have a big bin of scraps that I haven't cut up yet, ready to be sized down. I can actually walk into my sewing room and not be tripping over boxes of cut-up scraps."

Visit hummingbird-highway.com.

Guest: Amanda Murphy

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "Trapunto makes a quilt looks much more intricate than what it really is and much harder. I take the pieced top, and I lay it on high loft - either polyester or wool batting - and then I sew it with wash-away thread, just around the area that's going to be trapuntoed. Then you cut away the excess batting, and you layer it on the cotton batting and quilt it as desired. It gives extra loft."

Visit amandamurphydesign.com.

Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage

Topics: precut fabrics

She says: "Hands-down, fat quarters are the things that most quilters like to buy. They're easy to pack, easy to use."

Visit rosebudscottage.typepad.com.

