June 10, 2013 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Missie Carpenter, Joan Ford, Amanda Murphy, and Roseann Kermes on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Missie Carpenter of Hallbrook Designs
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I am traditional, but yet I have a twist of primitive or folk art mixed in with that traditional. My favorite quilts are never just one block repeated. It's got a lot of different techniques mixed up together in the same quilt."
Guest: Joan Ford of Hummingbird Highway
Topics: scrappy quilts
She says: "I cut as I need them. I have maybe three or four bins that are full of the three sizes. I'll make a few quilts, and things will look a little thin, and I'll cut some more scraps up. I always have a big bin of scraps that I haven't cut up yet, ready to be sized down. I can actually walk into my sewing room and not be tripping over boxes of cut-up scraps."
Guest: Amanda Murphy
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "Trapunto makes a quilt looks much more intricate than what it really is and much harder. I take the pieced top, and I lay it on high loft - either polyester or wool batting - and then I sew it with wash-away thread, just around the area that's going to be trapuntoed. Then you cut away the excess batting, and you layer it on the cotton batting and quilt it as desired. It gives extra loft."
Guest: Roseann Kermes of Rosebud's Cottage
Topics: precut fabrics
She says: "Hands-down, fat quarters are the things that most quilters like to buy. They're easy to pack, easy to use."