June 1, 2015 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Melissa Corry, Lori Kennedy, and Rebecca Bryan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Melissa Corry of Happy Quilting
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I am one of those people that you have to tidy up the sewing room before you can start sewing in it kind of thing. I just work much better in not the organized mess."
Guest: Lori Kennedy of The Inbox Jaunt
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "A lot of times you just want to create texture. In that case you want a finer weight thread and a thread that matches the color of your quilt. When you want your quilting to show...you want contrasting thread in a contrasting color and a heavier weight."
Guest: Rebecca Bryan of Bryan House Quilts
Topics: sewing with kids
She says: "In trying to teach my daughters how to sew, I found that the die-cutting machine is beneficial for them, because they can help me cut the fabric and I'm not quite as nervous with so many hands by the sharp things."