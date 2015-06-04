June 1, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Melissa Corry of Happy Quilting

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "I am one of those people that you have to tidy up the sewing room before you can start sewing in it kind of thing. I just work much better in not the organized mess."

lori_kennedy_profile.jpg

Guest: Lori Kennedy of The Inbox Jaunt

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "A lot of times you just want to create texture. In that case you want a finer weight thread and a thread that matches the color of your quilt. When you want your quilting to show...you want contrasting thread in a contrasting color and a heavier weight."

rebecca_bryan.jpg

Guest: Rebecca Bryan of Bryan House Quilts

Topics: sewing with kids