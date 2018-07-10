July 9, 2018 Podcast
Jen de Jong, Melanie Call, and HollyAnne Knight chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 50% off one digital quilt pattern of your choice in our online shop. Visit apqshop.com, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.
Guest: Jen de Jong
Topics: memory quilts
She says: "My amazing Grandma Ann passed away in 2014. And when she passed, I was a new quilter. So I knew that I wanted to do something with her clothes, but I wasn't confident enough yet. So they just sat in a box staring at me, so when I saw Pat Sloan's Grandmother's Kitchen sew along, that was the kick in the pants I needed to get started."
Guest: Melanie Call
Topics: sewing with kids
She says: "I do a little sewing every day. I love fabric, so my kids call it 'Mom's Fabric Time.' And Fabric Time can consist of cutting fabric, sewing fabric, ironing, or just looking at it. I just do a little bit each day and it really adds up. Those 15 or 20 minutes here and there, you can get a lot done. This morning I got up a little bit earlier and cut the binding for a quilt before I got ready for work."
Guest: HollyAnne Knight
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I really believe that everyone can learn to quilt any quilt exactly how they want it quilted, no matter how custom it is in their head. It's just a matter of practice, and time and time again I'm amazed watching my students and how getting behind their machine just 15 minutes a day will add up so quickly."
Guest: Pat Sloan
Topics: The Splendid Sampler 2
She says: "The Splendid Sampler 2 started June 14 and we're releasing one block a week. The book is not published yet. The book date is coming out in the fall, but we decided that it would be way more fun to start The Splendid Sampler sew along with a gift from us of 20 of the blocks from the book. The book ships, and then we still have 80 blocks to do, so it's going to be fun, fun, fun."