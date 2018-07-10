July 9, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Jen de Jong

Topics: memory quilts

She says: "My amazing Grandma Ann passed away in 2014. And when she passed, I was a new quilter. So I knew that I wanted to do something with her clothes, but I wasn't confident enough yet. So they just sat in a box staring at me, so when I saw Pat Sloan's Grandmother's Kitchen sew along, that was the kick in the pants I needed to get started."

melaniecall_profile_0.jpeg

Guest: Melanie Call

Topics: sewing with kids

She says: "I do a little sewing every day. I love fabric, so my kids call it 'Mom's Fabric Time.' And Fabric Time can consist of cutting fabric, sewing fabric, ironing, or just looking at it. I just do a little bit each day and it really adds up. Those 15 or 20 minutes here and there, you can get a lot done. This morning I got up a little bit earlier and cut the binding for a quilt before I got ready for work."

hollyanne-02_1.jpg

Guest: HollyAnne Knight

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I really believe that everyone can learn to quilt any quilt exactly how they want it quilted, no matter how custom it is in their head. It's just a matter of practice, and time and time again I'm amazed watching my students and how getting behind their machine just 15 minutes a day will add up so quickly."

0_pat_sloan_in_front_of_quiltsm.jpg

Guest: Pat Sloan

Topics: The Splendid Sampler 2