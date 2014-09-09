July 8, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Alison Glass

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "A lot of times, I will have a vision in my head of what I'm wanting to do or an idea of something that I want to represent, and then I start by making sketches. I take a lot of photos when we're out places. I like to reinterpret things that I see."

Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "I always stitch without my needle threaded along the lines before I start paper-piecing. It's not just about the paper tearing off more easily when you're done stitching the pieces on, but also once you perforate that, it folds almost without you even trying. My stitching is a lot more precise when I perforate. I just use regular printer paper."

Guest: Faith Jones of Fresh Lemons Quilts

