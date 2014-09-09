July 8, 2013 Podcast
Alison Glass, Amy Gibson, and Faith Jones chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Alison Glass
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "A lot of times, I will have a vision in my head of what I'm wanting to do or an idea of something that I want to represent, and then I start by making sketches. I take a lot of photos when we're out places. I like to reinterpret things that I see."
Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "I always stitch without my needle threaded along the lines before I start paper-piecing. It's not just about the paper tearing off more easily when you're done stitching the pieces on, but also once you perforate that, it folds almost without you even trying. My stitching is a lot more precise when I perforate. I just use regular printer paper."
Guest: Faith Jones of Fresh Lemons Quilts
Topics: modern quilts
She says: "For me, a lot of it is just taking a traditional block--maybe you do change the colors of that block or use fabrics in a different way to kind of breathe new life into it. But a lot of it for me is just thinking of new ways to lay out the quilt tops. Instead of just doing a repetitive grid, maybe you're only using part of the quilt top and the rest is negative space, or you're mixing and matching different sizes of blocks."