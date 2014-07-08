July 7, 2014 Podcast

Guest: John Adams of Quilt Dad

Topics: fabric selection, quilts for men

He says: "I love fabric designers and I love fabric lines, because they put all the matching together for us. So, like many people, when I first started quilting, I would almost exclusively use a single line of fabric. I still like to start there -- identify a line or one of two prints I really like, but then I also branch out there to pick out others. The process I like to follow is really finding that one print that's the star to me. I love to find a large print or something that really strikes me that I just fall in love with and build out the rest of the prints and colors from there, looking for more supporting players and keying off the colors from that main print. Then I always like to throw in a couple of basics."

judy_edgar_5.jpg

Guest: Judy Edgar of Kiddie Komfies

Topics: applique tips

She says: "If you do a satin stitch or a wide zigzag stitch, it'll give you a finished look on both sides."

bonnie_004sm.jpg

Guest: Bonnie Hunter of Quiltville

Topics: scrappy quilts, quilt piecing tips

She says: "I like to play with color families and will pick a theme. You can put as many different fabrics within those colors and within those categories as you want as long as it plays within that color category. I think that playing with color categories is a very easy way for someone who wants to practice with scrap quilting and wants to get their toes wet just a little bit with scrap quilting. That they can do that with comfort because they can already know that they like these colors together and they know that these colors in their mind will work together."

nancy_mahoney_0.jpg

Guest: Nancy Mahoney

Topics: sewing organization, sewing short cuts