July 6, 2015 Podcast
Rebecca Silbaugh, Lee Monroe, and Heather Spence chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Rebecca Silbaugh of Ruby Blue Quilting Studio
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I do use a lot of precuts and the pieces. I wanted to have things done by size but I still wanted to have things by color. So basically what I've come down to is if it's yardage, which I can still cut multiple strips from or if it's bigger than a fat quarter, I keep those in bins that are all separated by color. And all of my bins are clear bins, so I can see exactly what is in each one. Then I broke them down and I have smaller bins that I broke into...strings are in one. And then each other bin that I have I keep squares or long strips."
Guest: Lee Monroe of May Chappell
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I label all of my solids when I buy them. I just write my own selvage, so I'll put Moda Bella and whatever the number is to make a little selvage."
Guest: Heather Spence
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "What I have found to be the best way to eliminate ruffled borders is to measure your quilt top before you put the borders on. I measure a long seam, the seam that runs from end-to-end closest to the raw edge of the quilt top. That will give you a more accurate measurement than measuring the raw edge."