July 31, 2017 Podcast
Host Pat Sloan chats about how this podcast started, the cover of Quilts and More, and answers fan questions from her Facebook group on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Advertisement
Pat Sloan says: "When you are learning you can only absorb so much information. You've probably done this: you've taken a class and you leave the class.. there are things that were said that you don't even remember being said because your brain could only absorb so much...I've taken 4 or 5 machine quilting classes over the 20-something years I've quilted. Each time I have a different set of skills, a different experience level, I have a different base to build off of. I absorb different information each time I take a class."