July 31, 2017 Podcast

Pat Sloan says: "When you are learning you can only absorb so much information. You've probably done this: you've taken a class and you leave the class.. there are things that were said that you don't even remember being said because your brain could only absorb so much...I've taken 4 or 5 machine quilting classes over the 20-something years I've quilted. Each time I have a different set of skills, a different experience level, I have a different base to build off of. I absorb different information each time I take a class."