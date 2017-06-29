July 3, 2017 Podcast
Listen to the the editors on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, editors Jody Sanders, Lisa Schumacher, Lindsay Mayland, and designer Elizabeth Stumbo discuss quilting instrutry trends from Quilt Market. From the new neutral color to the motif that's everywhere, the editors share what popular items they think will hit your local quilt shops soon.
Then Lisa and Elizabeth discuss Quilt Sampler magazine. They share tips for applying to be featured and behind-the-scenes secrets of making the magazine.
To close the show, Jody shares tips for working with precuts, the magic of mini quilts, and what projects you can find in the August issue of American Patchwork & Quilting.