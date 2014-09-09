July 29, 2013 Podcast
Jenifer Dick, Nancy Rink, and Leah Day chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jenifer Dick of 42 Quilts
Topics: applique tips
She says: "I do a freezer paper separation method, where I cut out the shape in freezer paper and press it to the fabric, and then glue it down. Then I sew it down and cut out from the back side."
Guest: Nancy Rink
Topics: Away from Home: Quilts Inspired by the Lowell Factory Girls
She says: "We were interested in hearing the voices of the Lowell women. We took a trip back to Lowell, took a tour of the factory and the water works. We just decided we wanted to tell their story. They were the first female work force in the United States. They formed the first all-female union ever. They were a huge force in the forming of New England."
Guest: Leah Day
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "If you're trying to create a calming effect, if you want those piecing elements to come to the forefront, and you really don't want your quilting to be something that's a big dominant design feature of the quilt, then sure, match your thread. But just a quick warning: You are going to go blind in that process."