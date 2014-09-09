July 29, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Jenifer Dick of 42 Quilts

Topics: applique tips

She says: "I do a freezer paper separation method, where I cut out the shape in freezer paper and press it to the fabric, and then glue it down. Then I sew it down and cut out from the back side."

Guest: Nancy Rink

Topics: Away from Home: Quilts Inspired by the Lowell Factory Girls

She says: "We were interested in hearing the voices of the Lowell women. We took a trip back to Lowell, took a tour of the factory and the water works. We just decided we wanted to tell their story. They were the first female work force in the United States. They formed the first all-female union ever. They were a huge force in the forming of New England."

Guest: Leah Day

Topics: machine quilting tips