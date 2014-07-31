July 28, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Joan Ford of Hummingbird Highway

Topics: scrappy quilts, sewing organization

She says: "I don't necessarily stick to making quilts from just my scraps. I usually like to look for that focus print -- that inspiration fabric -- from which I can draw some of my favorite colors, and those favorite colors then come from my scrap bin. So for me, it's really important when I buy new fabric to look at the colors that I love to use, the prints that will potentially be a focus print, and incorporate those pieces into my quilts."

karen_combs.jpg

Guest: Karen Combs

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "When you are trying to match up pieces to sew two blocks that are not at similar angles, use finer straight pins instead of the big, giant ones. Use the fine patchwork pins, because then you can really adjust and pin it correctly, instead of having the thick pins that are hard to adjust."

bonnie_fergusonheadshot.jpg

Guest: Bonnie Ferguson of Fish Sticks Designs

Topics: sewing clothing, sewing with knits

She says: "It's not difficult to sew with knits, it's just having the right tools and knowing how to work with them and practice. You want to make sure that you have a jersey or a ball point needle when you're working with knits and a walking foot is a great thing to have. The quilters probably know that a walking foot has teeth on the top that help to guide the top of fabric along with the bottom and it works the same way for knits."

dana_forblog.jpg

Guest: Dana Bolyard of Old Red Barn Co.

Topics: fabric selection