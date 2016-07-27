July 25, 2016 Podcast

On this week's American Patchwork & Quilting podcast, the editors give out VIRTUAL HIGH FIVES to celebrate their readers' big (and small) accomplishments. They challenge online quilting communities to be a safe place for quilters to share their projects, ask questions, and learn new things, as well as encourage quilters to be proud of everything they make and stop the negative thoughts surrounding their own abilities. Share your own quilting accomplishments with American Patchwork & Quilting on Facebook (Facebook.com/apqmagazine) and Instagram (@allpeoplequilt).

The editors also explore common questions people have when collecting and caring for antique quilts. They touch on the importance of history, how to date a vintage quilt, and tips for purchasing antique quilts. They also share personal stories of the antique quilts that really changed their lives.