July 23, 2018 Podcast
Lynn Miller and Lori Kennedy chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Lynn Miller
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "I was at an antique shop and I saw the back of a quilt. I saw that texture, that crunchy-looking wrinkly thing. And then I looked at the price. I was raising three kids and buying shoes for them. I couldn't afford quilts. That stuck in my head how much I loved those fabrics. I thought, 'I wonder if I can learn to make quilts?' And I just went out took some classes."
Guest: Lori Kennedy
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I think thread is one of the most important considerations in deciding how your quilting will look. When I started out quilting, I would just pick the color of thread, and I didn't pay any attention to anything else. I picked up a heavier weight thread once and did my machine quilting with that, and just like that, my machine quilting was better. And that started me on this path of exploration of different threads and how that affects the maching quilting."