July 22, 2013 Podcast
Sherri Williams, Nancy Zieman, and Mimi Dietrich chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sherri Williams
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "I would love to have gone back and been part of that time when first quilting started. But then I think, Oh my gosh! What a hard life they had. Not only didn't they have rotary cutters, but you're just working yourself to death!' I do feel very fortunate to be doing quilting now."
Guest: Nancy Zieman
Topics: quilting tools
She says: "When you cut, they feel like you're cutting with a hot knife through butter. They're called Clover Bordeaux scissors, and they come in the three standard sizes: the 8", the appliqué inch, and a 5-1/2" length. They cut with precision, and they're lightweight."
Guest: Mimi Dietrich
Topics: applique tips
She says: "If you baste with something like red or dark purple or black or navy blue, sometimes that can leave little dots of color on your appliqué. So it's really better to baste with something that's beige or off-white or something."