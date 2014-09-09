July 22, 2013 Podcast

Sherri Williams, Nancy Zieman, and Mimi Dietrich chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 09, 2014
Advertisement

Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Sherri Williams

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "I would love to have gone back and been part of that time when first quilting started. But then I think, Oh my gosh! What a hard life they had. Not only didn't they have rotary cutters, but you're just working yourself to death!' I do feel very fortunate to be doing quilting now."

Visit sbwlittlemouse.com.

Guest: Nancy Zieman

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "When you cut, they feel like you're cutting with a hot knife through butter. They're called Clover Bordeaux scissors, and they come in the three standard sizes: the 8", the appliqué inch, and a 5-1/2" length. They cut with precision, and they're lightweight."

Visit nancyzieman.com.

Guest: Mimi Dietrich

Topics: applique tips

She says: "If you baste with something like red or dark purple or black or navy blue, sometimes that can leave little dots of color on your appliqué. So it's really better to baste with something that's beige or off-white or something."

Visit mimidietrich.com.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com