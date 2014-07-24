July 21, 2014 Podcast

Meet our new editorial content chief, Linda Augsburg. In this week's podcast, get to know her as she talks with the editors about the newest issues of American Patchwork & Quilting, Quilts and More, and the One Million Pillowcase Challenge. You'll get a sneak peek at Kansas Troubles Lynne Hagmeier's store and studio from our American Patchwork & Quilting October issue. Learn about projects and a blog hop from the Fall Quilts and More issue. And hear about our first 24-Hour Sewathon for the One Million Pillowcase Challenge.