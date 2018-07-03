July 2, 2018 Podcast
Melissa Corry, Jacquelynne Steves, and Vicki and Tom McCarty chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Melissa Corry
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "To keep track of multiple projects, the first thing for me is being really tidy in your space. I can't work very well if it doesn't stay tidy and clean. Every time I come to sit at my sewing machine, all the projects I'm working on are just at the right hand side of my desk and my cutting mat it on the left hand side. So I can see right then where I am on each project."
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves
Topics: color
She says: "To be more confident in choosing your fabric, just be a student. If you have a favorite designer, look at their fabric lines, look at how they're putting it togrther, and ask yourself what do you like about this. Is it the colors or the prints they're using? Look at quilts you really love when you go to a show or in photographs or blogs, and really critically look at them and think what you like about this."
Guest: Vicki and Tom McCarty
Topics: quilt shop
Tom says: "They become our friends. Between retreats, classes, and bus trips, you really get to know people. Soem of our closest friends are people we have met through the quilt shop who have at one time just walked in as a customer. Our customers are very supportive and just happy for us."