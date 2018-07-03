July 2, 2018 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Melissa Corry

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "To keep track of multiple projects, the first thing for me is being really tidy in your space. I can't work very well if it doesn't stay tidy and clean. Every time I come to sit at my sewing machine, all the projects I'm working on are just at the right hand side of my desk and my cutting mat it on the left hand side. So I can see right then where I am on each project."

jacquelynne_steves_profile_picture.jpg

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves

Topics: color

She says: "To be more confident in choosing your fabric, just be a student. If you have a favorite designer, look at their fabric lines, look at how they're putting it togrther, and ask yourself what do you like about this. Is it the colors or the prints they're using? Look at quilts you really love when you go to a show or in photographs or blogs, and really critically look at them and think what you like about this."

tom_vicki_mccarty.jpg

Guest: Vicki and Tom McCarty

Topics: quilt shop