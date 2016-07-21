July 18, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Stacy lest Hsu

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "Spoonflower had contests on a weekly basis. And one of them was for stuffed toys. I submitted a design with a doll...My whole goal was to design something that somebody could make in a day, someone could do it so easily. We're all busy and I wanted to create something beautiful that you didn't have to go to the store and pick out all the different fabrics and all the different yarns for the embroidery. It's all there, ready to go. You can sew it up and you can still say that you made it yourself."

debbie_maddy.jpg

Guest: Debbie Maddy

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "If you use smaller prints you will have more success with your seams disappearing. If you have a really large print with really large flowers, when you cut that in half for two half square triangles, you are going to have a line there where it's going to appear to be a seam. But if you have a little smaller print, or solids, or small directional prints then the busyness of it, along with the quilting across the seam, will make the seam disappear."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu

Topics: Row by Row Experience

She says: "We enjoy meeting people who come into the shop and being a part of something that really does attract so many people and such a diverse group of people from all over. Part of when you work in a retail environment like this, where there is so much emotion and so much connection with quilting and sewing, you are just constantly feeding off the energy and just enjoying the interactions."

shruti_dandekar.jpg

Guest: Shruti Dandekar

Topics: portrait quilts