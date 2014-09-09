July 15, 2013 Podcast

Swirly Girls Design, Laurie Tigner, and Kaye Wood chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

September 09, 2014
Listen to the podcast here.

Guest: Susan Emory and Christine Van Buskirk of Swirly Girls Design

Topics: designing quilts

Christine says: "We both design patterns, but when it comes to actually writing them, that's where our two backgrounds come in very nicely. I will do a lot of the technical writing and Susan, with her graphic design background, can do all the layouts. All our patterns come from both directions-both our left and right brain formats. They have to make sense to both her and me."

Visit swirlygirlsdesign.com.

Guest: Laurie Tigner

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "I've put beads on more than I haven't put them on for quite awhile now, just because it's so addicting and they're so beautiful. It's very relaxing to sit and sew those tiny beads on."

Visit laurietignerdesigns.com.

Guest: Kaye Wood

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "I think the best thing that has happened is that all kinds of quilts and quilting are accepted now. We've thrown out a lot of the rules about this has to be that way, this has to be this way. We've brought in the art quilts. We've brought in the primitive looking quilts. Just all kinds of quilts are accepted, as long as they're well done."

Visit kayewood.com.

