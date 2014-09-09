July 15, 2013 Podcast
Swirly Girls Design, Laurie Tigner, and Kaye Wood chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Susan Emory and Christine Van Buskirk of Swirly Girls Design
Topics: designing quilts
Christine says: "We both design patterns, but when it comes to actually writing them, that's where our two backgrounds come in very nicely. I will do a lot of the technical writing and Susan, with her graphic design background, can do all the layouts. All our patterns come from both directions-both our left and right brain formats. They have to make sense to both her and me."
Guest: Laurie Tigner
Topics: embellishing quilts
She says: "I've put beads on more than I haven't put them on for quite awhile now, just because it's so addicting and they're so beautiful. It's very relaxing to sit and sew those tiny beads on."
Guest: Kaye Wood
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "I think the best thing that has happened is that all kinds of quilts and quilting are accepted now. We've thrown out a lot of the rules about this has to be that way, this has to be this way. We've brought in the art quilts. We've brought in the primitive looking quilts. Just all kinds of quilts are accepted, as long as they're well done."