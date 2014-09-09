July 15, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Susan Emory and Christine Van Buskirk of Swirly Girls Design

Topics: designing quilts

Christine says: "We both design patterns, but when it comes to actually writing them, that's where our two backgrounds come in very nicely. I will do a lot of the technical writing and Susan, with her graphic design background, can do all the layouts. All our patterns come from both directions-both our left and right brain formats. They have to make sense to both her and me."

Guest: Laurie Tigner

Topics: embellishing quilts

She says: "I've put beads on more than I haven't put them on for quite awhile now, just because it's so addicting and they're so beautiful. It's very relaxing to sit and sew those tiny beads on."

Guest: Kaye Wood

Topics: quilting trends