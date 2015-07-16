July 13, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Natalia Bonner of Piece N Quilt

Topics: modern quilts

She says: "I got this idea to start making Log Cabin quilts, but totally blowing traditional out of the water. You know, the traditional dark on one side and light on the other side. It's a block that's been around for hundreds and hundreds of year, so it's just very well-known. So I thought, why don't we use the same constructions ideas (starting in the center and adding logs), but make it modern. Use solid fabrics and make quarter-blocks, things like that are not the typical or traditional Log Cabin."

alyssathomas.jpg

Guest: Alyssa Thomas of Penguin & Fish

Topics: sewing organization

She says: "The biggest idea for getting started is that a lot of people look at their office, look at their studio and they just can't see where to get going. They have to dig stuff out and that just doesn't work. My biggest suggestion is whatever project you want to work on, have it out and even be in the middle of it just laying it out."

diane_gilleland.jpg

Guest: Diane Gilleland of Crafty Pod

Topics: english paper piecing