July 13, 2015 Podcast
Natalia Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, and Diane Gilleland chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Natalia Bonner of Piece N Quilt
Topics: modern quilts
She says: "I got this idea to start making Log Cabin quilts, but totally blowing traditional out of the water. You know, the traditional dark on one side and light on the other side. It's a block that's been around for hundreds and hundreds of year, so it's just very well-known. So I thought, why don't we use the same constructions ideas (starting in the center and adding logs), but make it modern. Use solid fabrics and make quarter-blocks, things like that are not the typical or traditional Log Cabin."
Guest: Alyssa Thomas of Penguin & Fish
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "The biggest idea for getting started is that a lot of people look at their office, look at their studio and they just can't see where to get going. They have to dig stuff out and that just doesn't work. My biggest suggestion is whatever project you want to work on, have it out and even be in the middle of it just laying it out."
Guest: Diane Gilleland of Crafty Pod
Topics: english paper piecing
She says: "I sew my patches together with a whipstitch, because I just think it's the simplest stitch and it makes an invisible seam. To make your stitches not show is try to use a small needle, so I stick with either sharps or quilting needles. Too big a needle and you end up taking too big a bite in the edge of the patch and your stitches become more visible. Another thing to do is just coordinate your thread to your fabric. Even though the seam is invisible, if you can use a thread color that really blends with the fabrics you're using you won't be able to see it at all."