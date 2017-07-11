July 10, 2017 Podcast
Dora Cary, Deb Grogan and Jacquelynne Steves chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Dora Cary
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: Even now when I see a quilt that inspires me and I am thinking, 'oh I can make that,' once I start working, I always go away from that and I go into what I want to make. You see, for me it's impossible to copy a quilt. It's almost as if without my willingness, without me, something happens and the quilt takes the direction that it wants to go in."
Guest: Deb Grogan
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "When you're creative, you get inspiration at the oddest times and strangest places you know while you're doing something else. So it's like before I forget that, let's just throw it in the sketchbook. A lot of times they're just really awful scribbles that if anybody else looked at them wouldn't know what it is and I'm like, 'oh yeah, that's a turtle.'"
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "The first thing you have to do is look at your pile of UFOs and be really honest with yourself and sort them. That can be really hard and really overwhelming even just trying to sort them. There are some questions you can ask yourself like, 'Do I still love this?' 'Am I still willing to put in the time and the energy that's going to be required to get this done?' 'And am I willing to forego starting something new until I finish this?'"