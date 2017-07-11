July 10, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Dora Cary

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: Even now when I see a quilt that inspires me and I am thinking, 'oh I can make that,' once I start working, I always go away from that and I go into what I want to make. You see, for me it's impossible to copy a quilt. It's almost as if without my willingness, without me, something happens and the quilt takes the direction that it wants to go in."

deb_grogan.jpg

Guest: Deb Grogan

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "When you're creative, you get inspiration at the oddest times and strangest places you know while you're doing something else. So it's like before I forget that, let's just throw it in the sketchbook. A lot of times they're just really awful scribbles that if anybody else looked at them wouldn't know what it is and I'm like, 'oh yeah, that's a turtle.'"

5iyh1to9c59zytutijkh_400x400.jpeg

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)