July 1, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Kaari Meng of French General

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "I usually start with a scrap of fabric, probably something that I found at a flea market in the south of France last summer. Through that one little piece, I start a theme. For example, for the Josephine collection, I found a piece of fabric that I thought looked like something that could have been in her home. What else would Josephine have had in her home?"

jan_patek.jpg

Guest: Jan Patek

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "It's the round versus the geometric. I like the tension between the two. I think it's boring if it's all one or the other. Somebody once said, 'You're very asymmetrical.' I have been trying to get my life to line up for 69 years, and it hasn't done it yet. That's not the kind of quilts I do."

shara.jpg

Guest: Shara Meredith of Basic Grey

Topics: designing fabric

She says: "Rachel, who is the owner, oversees the art direction. She loves vintage books, anything old, and she literally will scan stuff in or find images online and recreate them and alter them. And then they get converted, and we increase the pattern sizes or scale them down to make it work on the fabric."

carolyn.jpg

Guest: Carolyn Forster

Topics: quilt piecing tips, embroidery tips