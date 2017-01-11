January 9, 2017 Podcast

Guest: Tina Curran

Topics: color

She says: "I'm a very visual worker, so I like to pull everything out and look at it. If I need a green, I want to see all the greens that I have in my stash before I make any decisions. And I think it helps that I have all my fabric arranged in clear bins, so really I can see almost everything I have. And I like to work with really saturated primary and secondary colors, and it's all patterns really. I have very few solids in my stash."

Listen in to learn more about working with colors, prints, and values in your quilts.

Guest: Mary Kerr

Topics: antique quilts

She says: "The first thing you need to do [with vintage fabric or quilt pieces] is to examine it and make sure it's sturdy enough to be played with. The last thing we want to do if we see a fabric is rotting is to piece it into something. So check the seams. If something needs to be stabilized, Wonder-Under is a fabulous tool. It allows us to add another layer of protection to those."

Listen in to learn more about working vintage textiles and orphan pieces.

Guest: Jody Sanders, editor of American Patchwork & Quilting