January 9, 2017 Podcast
Tina Curran, Mary Kerr, and Jody Sanders chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Tina Curran
Topics: color
She says: "I'm a very visual worker, so I like to pull everything out and look at it. If I need a green, I want to see all the greens that I have in my stash before I make any decisions. And I think it helps that I have all my fabric arranged in clear bins, so really I can see almost everything I have. And I like to work with really saturated primary and secondary colors, and it's all patterns really. I have very few solids in my stash."
Listen in to learn more about working with colors, prints, and values in your quilts.
Guest: Mary Kerr
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "The first thing you need to do [with vintage fabric or quilt pieces] is to examine it and make sure it's sturdy enough to be played with. The last thing we want to do if we see a fabric is rotting is to piece it into something. So check the seams. If something needs to be stabilized, Wonder-Under is a fabulous tool. It allows us to add another layer of protection to those."
Listen in to learn more about working vintage textiles and orphan pieces.
Guest: Jody Sanders, editor of American Patchwork & Quilting
Topics: Jody gives a sneak peek at what to expect from the magazines in 2017 including charity quilts in four sizes, flashback quilts leading up to our 25th anniversary, and tips for building your quilting skills. Plus, she talks about her love of small quilt blocks!