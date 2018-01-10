January 8, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Deb Tucker

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "If I'm going to do it, it better be done right. Other people approach quilt making in lots of different ways, but I'm always a technician. Points needed to have points and blocks needed to measure the right size. A long time ago I realized that if I actually started and made my basic building blocks and basic units bigger than they needed to be and trimmed them down, it really improved my accuracy."

Guest: Amy Ellis

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "We tend to have a lot of solid fabrics included, but we're not opposed to prints by any means. We love prints, but sometimes it's easier to showcase a pattern in solids."

Guest: Heidi Kaisand

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "Sometimes I'll get stuck. I often simply get up from my computer or where I am working, I take a notebook (or a hand-quilting piece), and I go to a different spot. Maybe on my porch or maybe in my retreat center in my store. Change your environment briefly, just enough that it gets your mind out of that cycle."

Guest: Janine Vangool

Topics: designing fabric