January 8, 2018 Podcast
Deb Tucker, Amy Ellis, Heidi Kaisand, and Janine Vangool chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Deb Tucker
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "If I'm going to do it, it better be done right. Other people approach quilt making in lots of different ways, but I'm always a technician. Points needed to have points and blocks needed to measure the right size. A long time ago I realized that if I actually started and made my basic building blocks and basic units bigger than they needed to be and trimmed them down, it really improved my accuracy."
Guest: Amy Ellis
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "We tend to have a lot of solid fabrics included, but we're not opposed to prints by any means. We love prints, but sometimes it's easier to showcase a pattern in solids."
Guest: Heidi Kaisand
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "Sometimes I'll get stuck. I often simply get up from my computer or where I am working, I take a notebook (or a hand-quilting piece), and I go to a different spot. Maybe on my porch or maybe in my retreat center in my store. Change your environment briefly, just enough that it gets your mind out of that cycle."
Guest: Janine Vangool
Topics: designing fabric
She says: "I keep the fabric design aspect of my creative life as a 'hobby'. It's not a hobby, but I like to think of it as a hobby because I'm trying to do it for fun and in my downtime, as opposed to my main time which is publishing the print materials."