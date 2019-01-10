January 7, 2019 Podcast

*BONUS for our podcast subscribers! Get 60% off a subscription to American Patchwork & Quilting. Click here, and use coupon code PODCAST at checkout.

Guest: Kimberly Moos

Topics: subscription boxes

She says: "Cotton Cuts started because I was bored at work, and thought, 'Maybe I should subscribe to one of those quilting boxes.' And I looked around, and at the time there wasn't really anything that fit me. So I thought maybe I could create something, and I like the idea of personalization. As I looked at these other boxes, everyone gets the same thing. But I am so different than my mother that one box could never fit both of us. So it was important that our first box has an element of personalization, so we ask everyone what they like and what they don't like, and then our team goes to work to match the perfect box of fabrics for them every month."

angela_smith_.jpg

Guest: Angela Smith

Topics: weaving

She says: "I have an incredible soft spot for quilters, because when I started going to quilt shows to show my products, and they were so welcoming, so excepting, so open. They would look at the kits we had (we had a lot of needle-felting kits and weren't heavy into the looms yet), and in their brains they could say, 'I know what I'm going to make with this.' They didn't ask me what to do or how to do it. Quilters take our looms and our projects and they realize what they want to do with it, even if it doesn't go on a quilt."

bonnie_sullivan_cropped_2.jpg

Guest: Bonnie Sullivan

Topics: working with wool