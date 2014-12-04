January 7, 2013 Podcast
Amy Gibson, Debby Brown, and Jane Sassaman chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "People had so many varied comfort levels. There are so many different ways to make half-square triangles or flying geese, different standards. There are so many different ways to quilt. There are different ways to make a block. Really, this is an art. We do this for fun. It's a hobby."
Guest: Debby Brown
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "I learned how to long-arm machine quilt before I learned how to quilt on a domestic machine or a sit-down machine, which is very backwards from the way a lot of people do it. I was able to grab a long-arm machine in both of my hands and move it around in both of my hands. I'm not an artist. I had to fight and learn every quilting design on that long-arm, but as I learned it, it was mine. I can now do a lot of designs without thinking about them or see a design and copy it or if there's a flower I want to make, or a leaf, I can pretty much figure it out."
Guest: Jane Sassaman
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I tend to treat fabric a little more like paper. I'm a shape person; I collect shapes all the time. When I find a shape that speaks my language, I'll use it again and again. It just becomes part of my artistic ammunition, my dictionary of designs, like a spiral. I use that shape a lot because, to me, it's the shape of growth. It has that perpetual energy just built right into it."