January 7, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Amy Gibson of Stitchery Dickory Dock

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "People had so many varied comfort levels. There are so many different ways to make half-square triangles or flying geese, different standards. There are so many different ways to quilt. There are different ways to make a block. Really, this is an art. We do this for fun. It's a hobby."

debby_2014.jpg

Guest: Debby Brown

Topics: machine quilting tips

She says: "I learned how to long-arm machine quilt before I learned how to quilt on a domestic machine or a sit-down machine, which is very backwards from the way a lot of people do it. I was able to grab a long-arm machine in both of my hands and move it around in both of my hands. I'm not an artist. I had to fight and learn every quilting design on that long-arm, but as I learned it, it was mine. I can now do a lot of designs without thinking about them or see a design and copy it or if there's a flower I want to make, or a leaf, I can pretty much figure it out."

apq311606.jpg

Guest: Jane Sassaman

Topics: designing quilts