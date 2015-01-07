January 5, 2015 Podcast

Guest: Cheri Payne of Quilts by Cheri

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "When I go buy fabric, because I sew mostly scrappy, I buy anything and everything. It could be the brightest orange or it could be the blackest black. But as long as something in the color, the print, or the style talks to me and says this is going to be in a quilt someday, I will buy it. But I only purchase everything in 1/2 yard cuts. And the reason I do that...so that I don't have the choice to make it perfect. I have to make do."

linda_0.jpg

Guest: Linda Augsburg, editoral content chief

Hear editor Linda talk about organization tips and ideas, new features and columns in the 2015 issues of American Patchwork & Quilting and Quilts and More, and some special sewalongs we have coming up!

linda_and_kim_in_storage.jpg

Guests: Kim Ivey and Linda Baumgarten, curators at the Abby Aldrick Rockefeller Folk Art Museum in Williamsburg, VA

Topics: antique quilts