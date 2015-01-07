January 5, 2015 Podcast
Cheri Payne, Linda Augsburg, Kim Ivey, and Linda Baumgarten chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Cheri Payne of Quilts by Cheri
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "When I go buy fabric, because I sew mostly scrappy, I buy anything and everything. It could be the brightest orange or it could be the blackest black. But as long as something in the color, the print, or the style talks to me and says this is going to be in a quilt someday, I will buy it. But I only purchase everything in 1/2 yard cuts. And the reason I do that...so that I don't have the choice to make it perfect. I have to make do."
Guest: Linda Augsburg, editoral content chief
Hear editor Linda talk about organization tips and ideas, new features and columns in the 2015 issues of American Patchwork & Quilting and Quilts and More, and some special sewalongs we have coming up!
Guests: Kim Ivey and Linda Baumgarten, curators at the Abby Aldrick Rockefeller Folk Art Museum in Williamsburg, VA
Topics: antique quilts
They say: "Sometimes quilt patterns were drawn by a talented quilter or artist in the local community. We have some evidence for that, especially in women's diaries. You know, 'I went and drew a flower for my friend's quilt,' or a reference like that. In other cases, women would fold paper or the textile and cut like a snowflake almost to that effect and make a pattern. And in other cases, patterns were available in some communities. We also know of women working professionally as milliners or selling in dry goods stores, and they would actually sell cut out applique pieces that a quiltmaker could then buy and put together to make her own blocks for her own quilt."