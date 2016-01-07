January 4, 2016 Podcast
Jackie Kunkel, Vanessa Goertzen, Mary Abreu, and Linda Augsburg chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Jackie Kunkel of Canton Village Quilt Works
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "What I found the one tried and true method for me that gives me a nice smooth curve is that I glue the curve with a glue pen... It's water-soluable, but it has a finer point than a glue stick. You're basically just taking that edge and you're gluing the edge down, so you're not putting pins in."
Guest: Vanessa Goertzen of Lella Boutique
Topics: designing quilts
She says: "I will make a lot of baby quilts for people. So when I find one that I really like, I'll make it over several times, playing with different color schemes...It's always fun to see how different a quilt can look by just using different fabrics or placing the fabrics differently, maybe playing with the background fabric instead of using white."
Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict
Topics: teaching quilting
She says: "Have a really good resource where you can look up terms that you are not familiar with. The best thing you can do when you get started is to read a pattern all the way through and look up the things that are new and confusing to you."
Guest: editor Linda Augsburg of American Patchwork & Quilting
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "It was really eye-opening to me when we worked with a professional organizer, and she said there are four different types of personalities. Each one approaches both their stuff and how to best organize it differently. Just knowing that made me feel better that all these things I'd been following, they probably were just not the same organizing personality as I was."