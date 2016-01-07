January 4, 2016 Podcast

Guest: Jackie Kunkel of Canton Village Quilt Works

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "What I found the one tried and true method for me that gives me a nice smooth curve is that I glue the curve with a glue pen... It's water-soluable, but it has a finer point than a glue stick. You're basically just taking that edge and you're gluing the edge down, so you're not putting pins in."

vanessa_goertzen.jpg

Guest: Vanessa Goertzen of Lella Boutique

Topics: designing quilts

She says: "I will make a lot of baby quilts for people. So when I find one that I really like, I'll make it over several times, playing with different color schemes...It's always fun to see how different a quilt can look by just using different fabrics or placing the fabrics differently, maybe playing with the background fabric instead of using white."

mary_abreu_5.jpg

Guest: Mary Abreu of Confessions of a Craft Addict

Topics: teaching quilting

She says: "Have a really good resource where you can look up terms that you are not familiar with. The best thing you can do when you get started is to read a pattern all the way through and look up the things that are new and confusing to you."

laugsburg_010416_podcast.jpg

Guest: editor Linda Augsburg of American Patchwork & Quilting

Topics: sewing organization