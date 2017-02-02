January 30, 2017 Podcast
Sheri Cifaldi-Morrill, Frances Dowell, Vicki Ruebel, and Joanna Figueroa chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Sheri Cifaldi-Morrill of Whole Circle Studio
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I think that design is often better when there is a concept behind it. And I really try to lean towards things that I'm inspired in my everday life. There is a saying that one of my graphic design professors would repeat to us over and over" 'What do you love, what do you like, what do you care about?'. When I'm looking at new design, that's sort of what I take a look at."
Guest: Frances Dowell of Off-Kilter Quilt
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "It was not until I read Gwen Marston's book, Liberated Quiltmaking, and she said, 'Don't worry about fractions. Just cut something out, sew it up, and you're good'. I was like, 'oh ok', and that opened the door for me. It took the fear out of it, and eventually I learned that 2-7/8" is really just kind of 3". I learned to cut big and trim down. Saying, 'don't worry about making mistakes, don't worry about math, just have some fun' was really what I needed."
Guest: Vicki Ruebel of Orchid Owl Quilts
Topics: machine quilting tips
She says: "My favorite tool is a piece of plexiglass, and I lay it on top of the quilt and with a dry erase marker I can audition different designs...You can find plexiglass at Lowe's or Home Depot. My other big tip is to put something around the edges of the plexiglass. I have purple glitter Duck Tape around the edge of mine because it's very easy to draw off of it, and we don't want to do that."
Guest: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree Quilts
Topics: sewing organization
She says: "I changed up all of my bookcases and my bookshelves. My fabric for me is all in open book shelves, because for me, if I put it away in tubs (which I know a lot of people love to do), if I put it away, I'll never use it. I'll never even remember that I have it. For me, it's all open, so we basically got rid of all the old bookshelves and put in new ones that we got from IKEA and my husband built them."