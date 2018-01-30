January 29, 2018 Podcast

Guest: Debbie Busby

Topics: working with wool

She says: "One of the things you can do to keep the cost down is stitching wool onto cotton. There's a lot of wool on wool, but the wool background adds cost to your project. There are so many beautiful cottons that are perfect for stitching your wool on."

elisabeth_hardy_ehardyheadshot.jpg

Guest: Elisabeth (Woo) Hardy

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "My favorite way to fussy-cut is always determining what size shape you need using an erasable tool like a frixion pen to draw the shape on the fabric you are going to need cut before you cut it. If I just put my ruler down and cut, sometimes I pick it up and go, 'What was I thinking? There's no seam allowance there.' And by drawing it out, you see it before it's cut so you know if it's going the wrong direction or if you need to pick a different motif that's smaller or large."

shayla-wolf-headshot.jpg

Guest: Shayla Wolf

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "A lot of our triangle, diamond, and hexagon quilts we use a 60-degree triangle ruler to create them. One thing we use is spray starch to stiffen the fabrics up. So when you are sewing a bunch of bias edges they don't get stretchy and skewed. That way, it has a nice clean finish."

pam_damour_1.jpg

Guest: Pam Damour

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)