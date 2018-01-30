January 29, 2018 Podcast
Debbie Busby, Elisabeth (Woo) Hardy, Shayla Wolf, and Pam Damour chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Debbie Busby
Topics: working with wool
She says: "One of the things you can do to keep the cost down is stitching wool onto cotton. There's a lot of wool on wool, but the wool background adds cost to your project. There are so many beautiful cottons that are perfect for stitching your wool on."
Guest: Elisabeth (Woo) Hardy
Topics: cutting tips
She says: "My favorite way to fussy-cut is always determining what size shape you need using an erasable tool like a frixion pen to draw the shape on the fabric you are going to need cut before you cut it. If I just put my ruler down and cut, sometimes I pick it up and go, 'What was I thinking? There's no seam allowance there.' And by drawing it out, you see it before it's cut so you know if it's going the wrong direction or if you need to pick a different motif that's smaller or large."
Guest: Shayla Wolf
Topics: quilt piecing tips
She says: "A lot of our triangle, diamond, and hexagon quilts we use a 60-degree triangle ruler to create them. One thing we use is spray starch to stiffen the fabrics up. So when you are sewing a bunch of bias edges they don't get stretchy and skewed. That way, it has a nice clean finish."
Guest: Pam Damour
Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)
She says: "I end up with a lot of unfinished projects. One day, I decided to write a book on all these cool projects that I could make using unfinished quilts, partial quilts, and leftover blocks. If you've got a quilt projects you're not committed to finish, think of it as a big piece of fabric. You can make a cushion cover, a place mat, a bag, or a valance."