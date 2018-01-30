January 29, 2018 Podcast

Debbie Busby, Elisabeth (Woo) Hardy, Shayla Wolf, and Pam Damour chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

January 30, 2018
Guest: Debbie Busby

Topics: working with wool

She says: "One of the things you can do to keep the cost down is stitching wool onto cotton. There's a lot of wool on wool, but the wool background adds cost to your project. There are so many beautiful cottons that are perfect for stitching your wool on."

Visit woodenspooldesigns.com.

Guest: Elisabeth (Woo) Hardy

Topics: cutting tips

She says: "My favorite way to fussy-cut is always determining what size shape you need using an erasable tool like a frixion pen to draw the shape on the fabric you are going to need cut before you cut it. If I just put my ruler down and cut, sometimes I pick it up and go, 'What was I thinking? There's no seam allowance there.' And by drawing it out, you see it before it's cut so you know if it's going the wrong direction or if you need to pick a different motif that's smaller or large."

Visit elisabewquilts.com.

Guest: Shayla Wolf

Topics: quilt piecing tips

She says: "A lot of our triangle, diamond, and hexagon quilts we use a 60-degree triangle ruler to create them. One thing we use is spray starch to stiffen the fabrics up. So when you are sewing a bunch of bias edges they don't get stretchy and skewed. That way, it has a nice clean finish."

Visit sassafras-lane.com.

Guest: Pam Damour

Topics: UFOs (unfinished objects)

She says: "I end up with a lot of unfinished projects. One day, I decided to write a book on all these cool projects that I could make using unfinished quilts, partial quilts, and leftover blocks. If you've got a quilt projects you're not committed to finish, think of it as a big piece of fabric. You can make a cushion cover, a place mat, a bag, or a valance."

Visit pamdamour.com.

