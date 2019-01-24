January 28, 2019 Podcast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The editors chat during the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.

Reader Tips:

Editor Lindsay shares reader-submitted tips about storage solutions for your sewing space -- everything from storing batting to a creative use for a wine rack! See more Reader Tips here.

Quilting Changes Everything:

Lindsay shares a story originally published in the San Angelo Standard-Times, about a woman grieving for a dying friend and husband and how donating quilts to charity has helped her cope.

Try This At Home:

Editor Joanna challenges our listeners to abondon quilt guilt! She shares ideas of projects perfect for orphan blocks, where to donate unwanted quilts and scraps, and where to find support to finally finish your UFOs. (Join our UFO Challenge here.)

This month's challenge: Get rid of one UFO ... by any means possible.

Tag pictures of your challenge on Instagram using #APQResolution.

Editor Interview:

Alison Gamm, designer for Quilts & More (follow her on Instagram @alisongamm)

She shares how she got into quilting, how she explores new colors and fabrics, and the technique she's tackling in 2019!

Trending:

Alison talks about the trend of Mindful Sewing to kick off the new year, including getting organized, joining a quilt along, and quilting because you love it -- and not for the Instagram likes! (Also mentioned, UFO Challege and APQ Bucket List.)

Products We Love: