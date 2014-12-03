January 28, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Rebecca Silbaugh of Ruby Blue Quilting Studio

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "My main thing is the color and the texture -- not to be afraid of it. And I find a lot of people are. A lot of people are just so fearful of color. Well, you get dressed every day. You decorate your house. You like color. You just don't know you like color."

photo_12.jpg

Guest: Andrea Johnson and Kelly Biscopink

Topics: modern quilts

They say: "A lot of modern quilts have been defined by negative space and very clean backgrounds. That's usually what I try to include, whether it be a solid white or a solid gray or a solid black or navy blue background. And then I'm all about bright color. I like trying to sneak in really interesting prints and putting things you wouldn't expect to go together."

aem-headshot-cropped.jpg

Guest: Amy Milne, executive director of The Quilt Alliance

Topics: antique quilts