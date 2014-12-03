January 28, 2013 Podcast
Rebecca Silbaugh, Andrea Johnson and Kelly Biscopink, and Amy Milne chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Rebecca Silbaugh of Ruby Blue Quilting Studio
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "My main thing is the color and the texture -- not to be afraid of it. And I find a lot of people are. A lot of people are just so fearful of color. Well, you get dressed every day. You decorate your house. You like color. You just don't know you like color."
Guest: Andrea Johnson and Kelly Biscopink
Topics: modern quilts
They say: "A lot of modern quilts have been defined by negative space and very clean backgrounds. That's usually what I try to include, whether it be a solid white or a solid gray or a solid black or navy blue background. And then I'm all about bright color. I like trying to sneak in really interesting prints and putting things you wouldn't expect to go together."
Visit andiejohnsonsews.com and stitchyquiltstuff.com.
Guest: Amy Milne, executive director of The Quilt Alliance
Topics: antique quilts
She says: "Every person has an interesting history worthy of preserving. To a historian 100 years from now, what you say about the kind of thread that you used or the job that you got to pay for the thread that you used will be relevant to the rest of American culture at that time."