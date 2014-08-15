January 27, 2014 Podcast

In this week's podcast, executive editor Jennifer Keltner and editor Jody Sanders talk about the newest issues of American Patchwork & Quilting and Quilts and More. You'll get a sneak peek at our first Quiltalong and Round Robin in our February 2014 issue. Hear about Scrap Lab and Ready, Set, Sew columns in Quilts and More. And learn more about our beginning sewing blog, www.howtosew.com.